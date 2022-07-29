Probation for man caught selling meth to cop

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton man will spend two years on probation after selling methamphetamine to an undercover cop.

In B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton Thursday, 39-year-old Donald Lorenzetto was sentenced for a single count of trafficking in a controlled substance.

Court heard that on Oct. 29, 2019, Lorenzetto was in an area of downtown Penticton near the creek and the courthouse that is a known location for transient individuals and drug users to frequent.

As part of an ongoing operation, an undercover RCMP member was hanging out in the same area, and asked whether Lorenzetto had any meth for sale.

Lorenzetto said yes and agreed to sell what was later determined to be 0.61 grams of meth for $20. He was arrested later that evening, with the same $20 on his person.

While Lorenzetto has a criminal record, none of his previous crimes are drug-related or violent. He also had a difficult childhood, a history of potential brain damage, and has been homeless and struggling with a heroin addiction in Penticton for multiple years.

Lorenzetto said the only reason he sold the meth, which is not his drug of choice, is because someone gave it to him and he wanted to be rid of it, and make a little cash.

Justice David Crossin called Lorenzetto's criminal record "remarkably benign," and agreed with a join submission from both Crown and defence that Lorenzetto, who has been staying at the Compass Court homeless complex on Main Street, did not need more time behind bars.

Instead, Lorenzetto will be on probation for 24 months. Conditions include standard reporting requirements, plus attendance at a counselling, treatment, or education program at the discretion of the probation officer, and a standard weapons prohibition.

"It all has to do with how you and your probation officer decides how best to start to move forward and facilitate some sort of help," Crossin told Lorenzetto.

"I certainly wish you the best of luck in your efforts to attempt to abide by these [conditions]."