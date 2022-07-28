Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen looking for feedback on future growth plans

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has started a review of the South Okanagan Sub-Regional Growth Strategy (RGS).

The RGS covers the southern portion of the Okanagan Valley, including RDOS Electoral Areas “A” (Rural Osoyoos), “C” (Rural Oliver), “D” (Skaha East, Okanagan Falls), “E” (Naramata), “F” (Greater West Bench, Rural Summerland, Okanagan Lake West), and “I” (Skaha West, Kaleden, Apex) as well as Penticton, Summerland, Oliver, and Osoyoos.

The Town of Princeton and RDOS Electoral Areas “B” (Cawston), “G” (Rural Keremeos, Hedley) and “H” (Rural Princeton) are not included in the RGS.

Public input on the proposed amendments to the RGS will help direct growth to key areas over a 20-year horizon.

A new bylaw amendment proposes to replace the current Primary and Rural Growth Area designations with a series of new classifications and revise the objectives and policies related to “Housing and Development," add a new "Growth Management Map," update RGS climate change policies to reflect new provincial direction on climate action and incorporate new census data.

The RDOS is hosting a series of open house events:

Aug. 8, 7-8:30 p.m., 1141 Cedar Rd, OK Fall

August 10 7-8:30 p.m., 6359 Park Drive, Olive

Aug.11 6:30-8 p.m., 8505 68th Ave, Osoyoos

Aug. 30 5:30-7 p.m., 9525 Wharton St, Summerland

Aug. 31, 5:15-6:45 p.m., 325 Power Street, Penticton

Sept. 1, 7-8:30 p.m. online here; meeting number 2497 066 0589 password [email protected]

For information about the RGS review, including copies of the draft amendment bylaw and supporting materials, visit the RDOS website at www.rdos.bc.ca and search RGS review.

You can also visit the RGS project page.

For more, contact planner Fiona Titley at 250-486-0182 or [email protected]