Two South Okanagan wildfires not showing growth Thursday

Photo: BCWS The Mount Hawthorne wildfire near Okanagan Falls, which has been classified "being held."

BC Wildfire Service has two wildfires that sparked in the South Okanagan this week well in hand.

The Mount Hawthorne fire is lightning-caused and started Tuesday evening, just west of Okanagan Falls.

BCWS quickly sent initial attack crews including six firefighters, one officer, two helicopters and air tankers.

As of Thursday, that fire is listed as "being held" at 1.4 hectares.

Just a little further north, the Mount McClellan fire near Kaleden was discovered Wednesday, and bloomed to only 0.4 hectares before it was classified as "under control" by fire crews later that same day.

Neither wildfire threatened any structures or required any evacuation alerts.