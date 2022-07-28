Downtown Community Market in Penticton will close early this Saturday due to expected heat

Photo: DPBIA

The Downtown Community Market will have reduced hours this coming weekend in Penticton to account for the expected heat.

On Saturday, July 30, the market in the 200 block of Main Street will close at noon instead of 1:30 p.m., to avoid the hottest part of the day.

It will open at its regular time, 8:30 a.m.

"The decision to close the market earlier than usual was made in order to follow Work Safe BC and BC Centre For Disease Control recommendations during heat events," reads a news release from the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Associaton issued Thursday.

"The decision follows similar markets limiting their hours of operation as well."

Anyone who does visit the market in the earlier hours is encouraged to bring extra water and wear cool clothing.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 38 C or more Saturday, so visitors are encouraged to leave their animals at home, as the pavement will likely be too hot for dogs.