Oliver man who drowned in Osoyoos Lake identified as a pillar of the local racing community

The victim of a presumed drowning in Oliver Monday night has been identified by friends as 41-year-old Tom Dennehy.

Several people close to the man posted to social media this week to share their memories of Dennehy and his time at various race tracks including Oliver's Area 27, racing alongside his friends.

One friend spoke to Castanet, confirming that tributes are pouring in for Dennehy and that many people in the community have wonderful stories to tell about him.

"Tom will be missed dearly by friends and riders at racetracks from B.C. all the way down to California," Ben Ngai said over messenger.

"He lived and breathed the sport of riding motorcycles fast and was an instructor who helped countless people on and off the track. He's the type of guy I aspire to be one day, being a pillar of the community."

Dennehy was out with a friend in the middle of Osoyoos Lake on Monday night. RCMP said it appeared one of his dogs seemed to be struggling in the lake. Dennehy appears to have jumped into the water to help the dog.

When Dennehy failed to resurface, first responders, civilians and friends of the missing searched until after dark trying to find him. He was not located, although his dog made it to safety.

"Tragically it appears the man lost his life, saving that of his dog," said Sgt. Jason Bayda, who did not provide Dennehy's identity as per RCMP protocol.

The RCMP underwater recovery team is being mobilized and plans to arrive in Osoyoos this weekend to search the lake.