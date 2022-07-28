B.C. Day long weekend prompts Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society to watch for invasive mussels

Photo: Lisa Scott

With the B.C. Day long weekend being one of the busiest times for boating and other recreational activities on the water, the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) is reminding boaters and other water users that their activities can spread invasive mussels.

To help people understand more on how invasive mussels and other aquatic invaders threaten local lakes, the society has launched a unique interactive video.

The interactive video was filmed throughout the Okanagan Valley and developed for both adults and kids, thanks to a fund provided by the RBC Foundation through RBC Tech for Nature.

“In a time where technology is ever-increasing, we are finding ways to modernize our outreach,” Lisa Scott, Executive Director of OASISS said in a press release. “We hope that the interactive video engages new audiences and encourages people to clean, drain and dry their watercraft.”

The interactive video is available to watch on the society’s website and will be installed on iPads that will travel with the Society’s ‘Mussel Trailer’ to events around the Okanagan.

The ‘Mussel Trailer’ is an interactive exhibit that demonstrates the environmental threat and ramifications if invasive mussels were to arrive in the Okanagan. The trailer was produced by OASISS through a grant from the RBC Blue Water Project in 2016.

“Each year the valley attracts thousands of boaters from outside the region. As boating tourism increases, so does the risk for an invasive mussel introduction,” Scott said.

“If invasive mussels were to establish in the Okanagan, they would damage sensitive ecosystems, clog water intake pipes and infrastructure, ruin beaches, reduce water quality and impact tourism.”

According to OASISS, there has been no reported introduction of live zebra or quagga mussels into B.C. lakes or waterways to date. Zebra and quagga mussels are not established in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Oregon, Idaho, Montana or Washington.

To view the interactive video, visit the OASISS website here.