Little Falls Foods in Okanagan Falls is officially closing its doors this fall after tough go during pandemic

Photo: Dahlia Millington

Okanagan Falls' independent grocery Little Falls Foods announced on Wednesday that it will be closing its doors this fall.

The business has pivoted and grown after first opening in 2021, hoping to fill the grocery store void in town after the local IGA shut down.

They faced hard times during the pandemic, first trying to revamp the model to focus on online sales and then opening as a smaller, warehouse-style space, inviting people to place their grocery orders online.

After business didn’t pick up, Little Falls Foods started to adjust its offerings and model from community feedback, inviting customers to shop inside the store as well as order online.

Delivery was expanded throughout the South Okanagan communities and they changed up their inventory.

"We have appreciated the opportunity to serve the people of Okanagan Falls and the South Okanagan. Unfortunately, we have not been able to garner enough support to be sustainable here," one of the store's owners, Dahlia Millington said.

"As you may know, we moved to OK Falls only to bring food to the people here. Now that a larger store has moved in, we are no longer needed."

A family-owned business, Belich's AG Foods, claimed the empty IGA building earlier in the spring, opening the doors to a full-service store in May.

While Little Falls Foods is leaving the community, they're not giving up on having a store.

"We are pivoting again. This time we are opening a 100 per cent Gluten Free Food store serving the Lower Mainland."

Unglued Foods began this month, shipping to Greater Vancouver and Canada-wide.

"Our plan is to move to Greater Vancouver this fall and to run a grocery warehouse and delivery service there."

The official date is still uncertain, but Millington said. they will leave their current location by Oct. 1.

"We hope that people will help us to make this shift by shopping more and right up to the end. Sales in recent months have been quite devastating, and our financial position has gone from bad to worse. We are selling off our inventory, equipment, and some fixtures to help us make this move."

"As soon as we can, our intention is to bring in a wide selection of local produce right through until we officially close our doors."

To check out Little Falls Foods, find them online here.