Foot bridge over Penticton Creek reopens as restoration work moves further downstream

The City of Penticton's foot bridge at Norton Street and Wade Avenue East has been reopened after construction to naturalize and restore flood protection in Penticton Creek.

Crews built a dam near the bridge to divert the water through a pipe temporarily, while deteriorating concrete from the embankment areas. That will continue until the end of August before the salmon return.

The bridge may close for short periods until then for dam maintenance.

Work already completed includes removal of undergrowth and some trees, alterations to the bus routes along Nanaimo Avenue and removal of the Nanaimo Street Bridge.

Other upcoming work will involve installing river rock, improving lighting and walkways, and planting trees. Completion is estimated for the end of October.

