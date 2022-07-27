Southern Interior Land Trust looking to raise $250K to preserve precious habitat near Osoyoos

Photo: Southern Interior Land Trust

The Southern Interior Land Trust is working hard to purchase 41-acres of vulnerable sagebrush-dotted grassland for conservation, and hopes that fundraising can help secure the land is saved for generations to come.

The non-profit organization, which has been working to preserve local land for wildlife since 1988, needs to raise $250,000 by the end of the summer in order to secure the "Bouguiba Spring" property on Highway 3 overlooking Osoyoos Lake and the southern Okanagan Valley.

It features rocky outcroppings, sagebrush, antelope brush and bunchgrass as well as a lush ravine where Bourguiba Creek begins its run into Haynes Creek and then flows into Osoyoos Lake.

“The presence of a spring and creek on this property makes it particularly valuable for wildlife in the semi-desert of the South Okanagan. The steep, rocky nature of the property attracts California bighorn sheep as well as deer and endangered mammals such as badgers," explains SILT executive director and biologist Al Peatt.

Six federally listed species-at-risk call the habitat home, along with many other key species to the area. SILT’s mandate is to protect stepping-stones of wildlife habitat to provide connections for their survival in the southern interior of B.C.

This piece of property is particularly key due to its year-round water source, critical for wildlife survival.

Fundraising to make the purchase has begun with a boost from the Wild Sheep Society of B.C., but much more is needed.

To help SILT buy this property to ensure this important habitat is protected for wildlife, call or text Al Peatt at 250-328-4699 or click here for an online form. A tax receipt can be issued for your donation.

To read more about SILT and their work click here.