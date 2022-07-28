Be careful in the backcountry this hot holiday weekend, says Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen

Photo: Kaden Hartmann

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen FireSmart team is reminding anyone enjoying the backcountry this long weekend to take extra precautions not to start a wildfire.



“With the heat in the Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys building, the RDOS would like to remind everyone to be cautious when camping and enjoying outdoor activities," says Kerry Riess, RDOS FireSmart coordinator.

“Please pay special attention to extinguishing your campfire, ensuring it is completely out. Also, report suspected wildfires to 1-800 663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.”



The fire danger rating throughout the region is now high and expected to reach extreme throughout some areas in the coming days. Forest fuels are drying up, and the fire risk is serious.



Backcountry recreation tips:

Pay attention to campfire restrictions in your area and follow local fire bans. Each municipality will have its own restrictions. During a campfire ban, smoking is restricted in all public areas.

While camping in the backcountry, be sure any fires (if allowed in the area) are fully extinguished with water. Pour water until the hissing sound stops, and use your shovel to stir and break up the campfire.

Discard cigarette butts appropriately and safely.

If you’re riding an ATV or other motorized vehicle, hiking, or camping in the backcountry, leave nothing behind. If you see any signs of fire, report it immediately.

The RDOS has also partnered with Voyent Alert! to provide routine and emergency notifications throughout the region.

Sign up now to receive email, text or phone notifications, or download the Voyent Alert! app through the App Store or Google Play. Once registered, you are automatically signed up for all routine and emergency notifications.

For up-to-date information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures, and air quality advisories, visit bcwildfire.ca.