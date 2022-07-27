Nomination packages now available in Summerland for those wishing to run for local office this fall

Photo: Casey Richardson Summerland Municipal Hall.

As local election season approaches in British Columbia, eligible people seeking to run for mayor or council in Summerland can now pick up candidate nomination packages to begin the nomination process.

The nomination period begins Tuesday, Aug. 30 and runs until Friday, Sept. 9. Packages must be submitted to the Chief Election Officer or deputy Chief Election Officer by appointment during that time.

Eligible candidates must be:

B.C. residents for at least six months before filing their nomination documents.

At least 18 years old on general voting day (October 15, 2022).

A Canadian citizen.

Not disqualified under the Local Government Act or prohibited by any other enactment from voting, being nominated, being elected to or holding public offices, or otherwise disqualified by law.

Council’s new four-year term officially begins with an inaugural meeting on Nov. 7, 2022, and they will serve until the next regular election in 2026.

Other significant nomination dates and deadlines include:

Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. – Deadline for submitting challenges to nominations and for endorsements from elector organizations.

Friday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. – Deadlines for candidate withdrawals from the election and withdrawals of candidates endorsed by elector organizations. Decisions are issued on candidate nomination challenges.

Pick up a nomination at Municipal Hall, 13211 Henry Avenue or request one at [email protected]