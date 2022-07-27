Penticton Vees renew deal to be major tenant of South Okanagan Events Centre

Photo: Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees will continue to be tenants of the City of Penticton after signing a new deal that runs through the 2028/29 BCHL season.

“As the major tenant of the South Okanagan Events Centre, the Vees are an integral part of our community and provide incredible benefits on and off-the ice,” says Mayor John Vassilaki.

“This agreement provides stability for the facility and the team as we recover from the last couple of years and chart a brighter future.”

The Vees host a minimum of 30 BCHL games at the SOEC each season, plus more during playoff season. Over the last 15 years the team has averaged almost 16 playoff games per season, pulling in yet more revenue for the city-owned SOEC facility.

“The Penticton Vees are proud to call the SOEC home and our partnership with the City of Penticton allows us to be a competitive team that sets the standards for our league,” says Vees president, general manager and head coach Fred Harbinson.

“We pride ourselves on excellence on the ice and excellence in the community, supporting local activities and ensuring we are vibrant part of the city. The last couple of years were tough dealing with COVID and the ensuring restrictions. Now, we can focus on continuing to build a team that we all can be proud of.”

The Vees bring in around 100,000 people a year to the SOEC, and according to the city, the attendance for the was on an upward trend before the pandemic. The city hopes the renewed partnership will see a return and increase to pre-pandemic levels.

Other upcoming events at the South Okanagan Events Centre include concerts like Shinedown, Sawyer Brown and Lonestar and Three Days Grace, and the return of the Canucks Young Stars Classic.