Wildfires west of Okanagan Falls believed to be lightning caused

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 4:25 p.m.

Firefighters have already got one of the small fires burning west of Okanagan Falls under control Wednesday, the same day it was first discovered.

The Mount McClellan fire has now been classified as “under control,” after it grew to an estimated 0.04 hectares Wednesday.

“We do currently still have an initial attack crew on scene just keeping an eye on that,” said Fire Information Officer Melanie Bibeau.

The nearby Mount Hawthorne fire was first discovered Tuesday, and it remains an estimated 1.4 hectares in size. A three-person initial attack crew is also working on the Mount Hawthorne fire, with the help of two helicopters.

“We are seeing minimal behaviour changes,” Bibeau said.

Both fires are believed to have been started by lightning. The fires are not burning near any structures.

While temperatures are hitting the mid- to high-30s across the Okanagan Wednesday, Bibeau says fire crews are having success with the new fires.

“We are having a really good initial attack response,” Bibeau said. “Due to the conditions that we currently have we're not seeing a fast rate of fire growth with these fires that we have, so we've been able to action them quite quickly.”

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

A spot fire has started not far from the Mount Hawthorne wildfire near Kaleden.

The new fire, dubbed "Mount McClellan" on the BC Wildfire Service dashboard, is listed at 0.01 hectares.

The cause is as yet unknown.

The Mount Hawthorne wildfire remains listed at 1.4 hectares, with ground and air attack crews on scene.

It is not threatening any structures.

Photo: BCWS

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

A new wildfire that ignited Tuesday west of Okanagan Falls is believed to be lightning caused.

The BC Wildfire dashboard has the size of the Mount Hawthorne fire estimated at 1.4 hectares, up from 0.5 ha yesterday evening.

The fire isn’t threatening any homes, the wildfire service said Tuesday.

Members of the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department were responding to the fire alongside BCWS crews.

“There's two initial attack crews, there are six firefighters, one officer, two helicopters and air tankers responding to the incident,” fire information officer Melanie Bibeau said Tuesday.

Smoke from the fire was first noticed about 5 p.m. and is visible from Skaha Lake.