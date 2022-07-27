Wildfire west of Okanagan Falls believed to be lightning caused

Photo: BCWS

A new wildfire that ignited Tuesday west of Okanagan Falls is believed to be lightning caused.

The BC Wildfire dashboard has the size of the Mount Hawthorne fire estimated at 1.4 hectares, up from 0.5 ha yesterday evening.

The fire isn’t threatening any homes, the wildfire service said Tuesday.

Members of the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department were responding to the fire alongside BCWS crews.

“There's two initial attack crews, there are six firefighters, one officer, two helicopters and air tankers responding to the incident,” fire information officer Melanie Bibeau said Tuesday.

Smoke from the fire was first noticed about 5 p.m. and is visible from Skaha Lake.