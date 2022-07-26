BCWS, Kaleden fire crews respond to wildfire west of Okanagan Falls

Photo: Kaden Hartmann An air tanker drops retardant near a 0.5 hectare wildfire that was sparked west of Okanagan Falls on Tuesday.

UPDATE: 6:22 p.m.

A wildfire discovered Tuesday burning west of Okanagan Falls isn’t threatening any homes, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Melanie Bibeau, BCWS fire information officer, told Castanet News the Mount Hawthorne wildfire is estimated to be 0.5 hectares in size.

Bibeau said BCWS is responding alongside members of the Kaleden Volunteer Fire Department.

“There's two initial attack crews, there are six firefighters, one officer, two helicopters and air tankers responding to the incident,” Bibeau said.

A witness told Castanet he first noticed the wildfire just before 5 p.m. Smoke from the blaze is visible from Skaha Lake.

The fire is still considered to be out of control. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The #BCWildfire Service is in joined response with the Kaleden Fire Department to the Mount Hawthorne wildfire (K50779) located west of the community of OK Falls. The fire is estimated to be 0.5 hectares in size and is not threatening homes or impacting highways. pic.twitter.com/pAGjRe1qyh — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 27, 2022

ORIGINAL: 5:48 p.m.

Photo: Philip Hoesli Smoke from a wildfire can be seen southwest of Skaha Lake. BC Wildfire Service confirmed crews are responding to the blaze.

BC Wildfire Service crews are responding to a wildfire near Skaha Lake.

A witness told Castanet News he first noticed the wildfire, which appears to be located southwest of the lake, just before 5 p.m. He said aircraft can be seen dropping retardant near the blaze.

BCWS confirmed there are initial attack crews and two helicopters who are responding to the fire.

This story will be updated as more information is known.