Oliver man presumed drowned in Osoyoos Lake after trying to rescue his dog and failed to resurface

Photo: Contributed

An Oliver man went missing on Monday night and is presumed to have drowned in Osoyoos Lake.

RCMP said that the 41-year-old man from Oliver disappeared after he went under the water when trying to rescue his dog and failed to resurface.

According to the RCMP, the missing man and his friend were stationary in the middle of Osoyoos Lake in the missing man’s surf boat while he was playing fetch with his dogs.

After it had appeared that one of his dogs became distressed, the man swam out to help it.

"The man and dog became separated from the boat due to the wind and the friend witnessed the dog climb on the man’s back, weighing him down," said Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Officers responded to a 911 call when he failed to resurface at 8:30 p.m. From there, first responders, civilians and friends of the missing searched until after dark trying to find him.

Police, with the assistance of Osoyoos Fire Rescue, continued the search for several hours on Tuesday.

"Sadly the man has not yet been located and this has now become a recovery mission," Bayda said.

The RCMP underwater recovery team is being mobilized and plans to arrive in Osoyoos early next week.

"Tragically it appears the man lost his life, saving that of his dog," Bayda said.

"The Osoyoos RCMP would like to express their deepest condolences to the missing man’s family and friends during this most difficult time."