Penticton  

Penticton Fire Department challenging kids to a water fight

Water fight with firefighters

Come out with a water gun, buckets and water balloons on Thursday night to get soaked alongside the Penticton Fire Department.

Fire Chief Larry Watkinson took to Twitter to put out a water fight challenge to all kids, which will take place at 6 p.m. at Penticton High School.

The summer tradition pops up when the temperatures get hot, and this week has been toasty!

Head down to the school Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and see if you have what it takes to go head to head with the Penticton Fire Department, and enjoy cooling off from the heat wave.

