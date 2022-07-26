Special tickets for popular Half Corked Marathon on sale this week

Photo: Aaron Hagen

Runners and wine lovers rejoice: 100 special tickets to the 2022 Half Corked Marathon will be released this Friday, July 29, at 9 a.m.



Half Corked Marathon organizers, Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country, will be releasing “OMG” tickets for the popular and always sold-out weekend, which will take place Sept. 10. Tickets are $249 plus tax.



“The 2022 Half Corked Marathon is finally here and we are pulling out all the stops to create a truly memorable wine country weekend,” says Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

“From Primavera Party in the Park the night before to Dinner on the Farm following the run, we can’t wait to welcome our participants, guest chefs, wineries and sponsors to celebrate with the Oliver and Osoyoos communities.”



The unique, outdoor tasting experience sees participants winding their way through the vineyards with tastings along the way. The route has been updated this year to include more winery stations than ever before, both along both the Golden Mile Bench and the Black Sage Road.



Creative costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awarded for the best individual costume, best team and best skit.

Participants will complete the route at the Oliver Community Park where the Party at the Finish Line will include a new paella picnic from the Paella Guys along with food trucks, more wine tasting and live entertainment. Transportation to the start line will be provided from Penticton as well as Oliver and Osoyoos, included for all guests in the ticket price.



“OMG” tickets will be available online at www.oliverosoyoos.com at 9 a.m. Friday until they are sold. Only one ticket per person permitted.



For more information on the Half Corked Marathon click here.