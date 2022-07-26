Annual Penticton Discovery House golf tournament is back

Photo: Contributed

The annual Discovery House golf tournament, dinner and auction is back again this year at St. Andrew's by the Lake.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, bust out your golf clubs in support of a community cause, and have a good time while doing so.

The tournament supports the many addiction recovery services that Discovery House in Penticton offers for men throughout the South Okanagan, under the motto "Returning fathers to children and sons to families."

The tournament will be teams of four in a best ball format with shotgun starts at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. plus dinner, online and live auction, games, and incredible prizes, including:

$10,000 Parker's Chrysler vehicle package

$10,000 PCS home renovation package

Ok Home Centre hot tub spa package

Prestige Resorts: Two night stay and $50 dinning credit

Ways to participate include sponsoring a hole, purchasing a promotional table at a hole, or entering a team of four golfers or a single golfer.

The event is on a first come, first serve basis and traditionally sells out, so anyone interested is encouraged to register now.

Registration is $85 per player and includes dinner and entertainment after the golfing.

All proceeds will go towards long-term, abstinence based recovery in the South Okanagan through the Discovery House Recovery Program.

Call Jerome at 250-462-1388 for registration and sponsorship details.