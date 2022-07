Photo: Contributed

It's not your imagination, Penticton — the Canadian Forces Snowbirds are in our skies today.

The aerial experts are due for show at Peach Fest next week, but a few of the planes made a stop in Penticton Tuesday en route to Vancouver.

Catch the full show on Okanagan Lake in Penticton on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Contributed Penticton Airport