The Penticton Fairfield Hotel is closed as a result of a fire late Monday afternoon

Photo: Mike Biden

It was a busy Monday for Penticton Fire Department crews.

Some firefighters working on the Mount Nkwala wildfire were diverted into two for a fire at the Penticton Fairfield Hotel.

Deputy fire chief Rob Trousdell tells Castanet News the fire started in one of the rooms on the fourth floor of the hotel.

"It started in a void space on the fourth floor then went onto the roof area," said Trousdell.

"Crews were able to get onto the roof and extinguish it from there, as well as a crew into the suite to extinguish it from there as well."

Trousdell says the hotel had to be evacuated, and all guest have been put in touch with Emergency Support Services to find alternate accommodations.

Firefighters have been helping guests to get all their possessions out of the hotel.

Trousdell says two or three suites were affected. One of the third floor sprinklers went off creating some water damage there as well as water from extinguishing the fire itself.

The hotel will have some work to do before the hotel can reopen.

Trousdell says he doesn't have a time for reopening.

There were no injuries and fire investigators are on scene trying to determine an exact cause.