BC Wildfire Service on the scene of the Mount Nkwala wildfire

UPDATE: 7 p.m.

The manager of Pine Hills Golf Course in Penticton is reaching out to everyone who helped extinguish the Mount Nkwala Monday afternoon.

Club manager John Chapman reached out to Castanet to thank those who helped, in a large or small way.

"As manager of the Pine Hills Golf Club I wish to thank all those that helped with today's fire - Penticton and PIB Fire Departments, BC Wildfire Service, RDOS, RCMP and all the neighbours that called to notify and offer assistance," he wrote.

"While a cause has not been determined, the fire started near the upper access road which is frequented by people hiking through the Pine Hills property.

"It's a scary sight to see your property on fire. We and the residents above in Husula dodged a bullet today with the light winds and quick response.

"There's a lot of extra fuel growth due to the wet spring and it's about to become a tinder box with the heat, so please be careful!"

The fire broke out about 2:30 Monday afternoon, but due to quick action from those who responded, it was held to just a half hectare in size, and was put out in just a few hours.

UPDATE: 4:25 p.m.

BCWS fire information officer Melanie Bideau tells Castanet crews have had success containing the wildfire.

The Mount Nkwala wildfire is now an estimated 0.5 hectares in size.

Bideau says the two BCWS helicopters have been released from the scene, but ground crews remain along with an officer that will asses the origin of the fire.

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

It appears BC Wildfire crews and the Penticton Fire Department have contained the Mount Nkwala wildfire.

Smoke appears to be significantly reduced in the area.

Castanet will have more details as they become available.

UPATE: 3:20 p.m.

The BC Wildfire continues to attack the fire which has been named Mount Nkwala wildfire (K50758), located 3.5 km northwest of Penticton.

BCWS is on the scene along with Penticton Fire Rescue.

The wildfire is burning in sage and grass and is estimated to be two hectares in size.

Currently, there are eight firefighters, one officer, two helicopters and airtankers responding to this incident.

The wildfire is highly visible from Penticton and Highway 97.

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

BC Wildfire says they now have two helicopters on the scene.

"We also have three initial attack crews, a single response resource, the Penticton Fire Department is also on scene and we have an air tanker as well," said fire information officer Melanie Bideau.

ORIGINAL: 2:30 p.m.

Heavy smoke can be seen on the West Bench, above the Penticton Golf and Country Club.

Several callers to the Castanet newsroom have indicated the fire broke out just after 2:00 p.m. there are Two fire trucks working the blaze but the fire is working its way up the bench, away from homes.

BC Wildfire Services has sent a single attack crew and a helicopter to battle the blaze.

Castanet will have more on this story as details become available.