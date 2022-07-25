Penticton has plenty of excitement going on this August

Photo: Mike Biden Peach Fest in 2019.

With August just around the corner, it's time to start planning for all the local events Penticton has on the agenda for fun and excitement.

On Aug. 1, celebrate the holiday at Gyro Park with the whole family.

The park is being transformed into a family fun zone with live entertainment, activities and much more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Market vendors and food trucks will also be on scene, so pack an appetite!

Then on Aug. 2, get your party on at the South Okanagan Events Centre for the long-anticipated rescheduled performance of rock band Shinedown.

The rockers have had 17 number one singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts, and sold 10 million records to date. Find tickets online here starting at just $39.50.

Next up is the ever-iconic PeachFest, starting Aug. 3 and running through the end of the weekend with five full days of free family fun.

You won't want to miss any day of the 75th anniversary of this festival, but they kick things off with a bang with the Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, the Canadian Forces Skyhawks parachute show, and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds jaw-dropping aerial show.

Every night throughout the festival, there is a musical lineup at the main stage in Okanagan Lake Park, no tickets required.

Other incredible events throughout the week include the Reel Peach Fest film festival on Thursday, the West Coast Lumberjacks, a Grand Parade on Saturday and so much more.

Find the full packed lineup and more information here. Want to get involved? Volunteer positions are now open.

A little later in the month, get ready for the return of Ironman.

On Aug. 28, thousands of athletes will descend on Penticton to tackle the gruelling athletic event. There will be plenty of opportunities to watch them and cheer on their swim in Okanagan Lake, and bike and run up and down the Naramata Bench.

Ironman too is looking for volunteers, if you want to get close to the action, with information available online here.

And in between all the exciting festivals and events, if you need a little zen time, why not try the Okanagan's most unique yoga experience?

GottaGoat Farm ?— whose charming slogan "Because everyone needs a goat" says it all ?— offers yoga sessions with their playful, curious goats.

"We will be practicing outdoors with our adorable little goats being free to roam around and interact with you as they please. This is a unique opportunity to learn more about these loving animals, while enjoying a stress-free, outdoor yoga class, in a beautiful mountain farm setting," GottaGoat explains.

Classes are limited to teens and adults only. The experience is only available during the summer, so don't wait too long! For more information click here.

Whatever your idea of fun, there is plenty on offer in Penticton this summer!

