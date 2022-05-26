South Okanagan residents encouraged to build their gardens with vegetables they enjoy

Casey Richardson

Temperatures have warmed up enough in the South Okanagan to start planting the last of your summer gardens, putting in the final vegetables and flowers as we head into better weather.

Plant specialist Scott Austin with GardenWorks, said that it was a long wait this spring, as people were very anxious to get their hands in the dirt, but the cooler then normal spring delayed some plants from being put into the ground.

“The key thing is the nighttime lows. The last things to go in are things like tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and eggplants, basil, all the warm weather things for vegetables, and things like impatiens and sweet potato vines, the things that are really tender,” he said.

“So once we get those nights above 10 degrees, we should be good to go.”

The cloudy and overcast days are actually an advantage according to Austin.

“Lack of sunlight is great for planting because it takes kind of the stress off. When you get those really bright days with a lot of wind it puts a lot of stress on small plants when you're transplanting.”

In keeping with the past two years, the increased interest in developing a green thumb has continued in the community.

“We know that once you start, you get hooked,” Austin said with a smile.

“It's just something that you're just going to do for the rest of your life. Now, you may not go gung-ho like you did last year, but if you planted the vegetable garden last year for the first time, you're gonna plant a vegetable garden this year.”

Tips for those interested in trying out a vegetable garden for the first time this year is to plant something you will enjoy.

“There's no point in growing something that you're not going to really enjoy and eat. Plant less than you think you might need, because it doesn't take long to fill up that space.”

Apartment dwellers can take advantage too, using containers and getting creative by growing upwards instead of outwards on balconies.

It’s also important to have time to dedicate to a vegetable garden.

“You can't plant a vegetable garden and just walk away from it. It does need pretty constant maintenance but it's not work. It's fun, going out there every morning with your coffee cup and seeing what's sprouting and what's coming up,” Austin added.

“It's exciting, even after you know, almost 40 years doing this. It's exciting to see those seeds come up.”

Local suppliers are spread throughout the valley for all of your garden needs, including a pop-up garden stall in the IGA parking lot which is completely supplied by a farmer in Keremeos.