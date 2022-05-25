Penticton father sentenced to eight years behind bars for sexual assault of young daughter

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Penticton man who subjected his young daughter to six years of sexual abuse has been sentenced to eight years in jail.

The man, named only as "Mr. S" to protect the identity of his victim, learned his fate in Penticton court Wednesday before Judge Gregory Koturbash.

Court heard that Mr. S began sexually abusing his daughter when she was six years old, sometimes on a weekly basis.

He used opportunities when his wife and sons were out of the house, and told his daughter not to tell because "they would both get in trouble."

The girl kept it a secret for six years before confiding in a friend, who told her mother, who told police.

Once police were involved, Mr. S confessed and provided details, and pleaded guilty.

The daughter, now 12, has been to counselling and according to the counsellor may need more help as she matures and understands the full magnitude of the abuse.

Judge Koturbash noted Mr. S was cooperative with police and has stated he is willing to access treatment, which in the law's eyes is a mitigating factor, but he was not willing to go as low as the defence counsel's recommended five-year sentence.

"For the past six years, [Mr. S] was abusing his daughter. This hardly describes a person of good character," Koturbash said.

"[Mr. S] robbed his daughter of her youth and innocence. Even if [his daughter] somehow manages to navigate her way around the future potential trauma, [Mr. S] for his own self-gratification exposed his daughter to extreme risks with serious psychiatric and psychological trauma."

Koturbash sentenced Mr. S to eight years, minus time already served in custody since April 13, 2022.

He will also be on the sex offender registry for 20 years and he will not be able to have contact with his daughter except through a lawyer during his period of incarceration, among other standard firearms and employment restrictions and a DNA order.