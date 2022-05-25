Next phases of Giant's Head upgrade plan get go-ahead from Summerland council

Photo: District of Summerland Giant's Head outlook

The District of Summerland is moving forward with planned upgrades to the Giant's Head Mountain trail network, priced at $1.7 million in total.

Phases 1 and 2 of the project were completed in 2020, and cost $800,000, funded through the Rotary Club of Summerland, the Provincial Rural Dividend Fund and the Canada Community Building Fund.

Now, the final two phases are moving forward to address aspects like upgrades to washrooms, upgrades to road paving and connecting pedestrian trails, signage, spit-rail fencing on dedicated trails, crib steps on steeper sections of the Grind trail, design work, fire mitigation and more.

$1.2 million of the project will come from recently announced government grants, and the remainder will fall to the taxpayers.

Director of community services Lori Mullin explained the timeline is currently projecting a 2025 completion.

Council voted Tuesday to move forward with the plan, and they will see an update in the coming months as staff gets more details on design work and looks to send the project out to tender.