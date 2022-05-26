Newborn deer take their first steps in an Okanagan Falls yard

Contributed Kaisha Cyr

An Okanagan Falls residents spotted a new family of deer outside her window on Tuesday afternoon, witnessing two Bambis take their first steps into the world.

Kaisha Cyr has recently moved into the community and often watched the wildfire frequenting her yard, especially in one spot that has a bit more coverage down below.

"I've been seeing some of the deer that were looking pretty pregnant. And then I was wondering when they have would have one and thinking probably be down there because they're down there all the time," she said.

Cyr had noticed the one doe that afternoon looking like she had just given birth, and then the two newborns carefully stepping around after begin cleaned up by mom.

Both of her kids were home at the time and excitedly watched the fawns.

Cyr caught videos of the babies starting to walk and their mom eating the placenta after giving birth.

BC Conservation Office Service reminds residents to not touch or move fawns who look to be left alone.

A mother deer is often just foraging and feeding, leaving her fawns for upwards of 24 hours.

If you are concerned for a fawn that could be injured or orphaned or you see evidence that the parent is dead, contact the Conservation Officer Service through the (RAPP) line 1-877-952-7277.