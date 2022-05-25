Trespassers scale Pen-Hi roof, cause thousands in damage

Photo: RCMP

Thousands of dollars in damage has been caused to the roof of Penticton High School by a group of trespassers.

Penticton RCMP say four people climbed on the school's roof in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

They were seen on security cameras arriving in what is believed to be a white Nissan Juke SUV.

Police are requesting the public’s help to identify the group after they caused significant damage to equipment related to the school district’s network.

Photos from the security cameras show the group of young people scaling a fence to access the building.

Estimated costs to repair the damage are over $8,000, says Penticton RCMP spokesperson Const. Dayne Lyons

“This kind of damage is senseless,” Lyons says in a press release. “Whether accidental or intentional, the repair costs come out of the pot of money that would be better spent on students and education.”



Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net.