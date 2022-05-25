Festival aimed at connecting Okanagan writers returning to Penticton this fall

Photo: Pixabay

This September, join the Wine Country Writer's Festival for the first time in person in Penticton.

The second annual festival will take place Sept. 23 and 24 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Last year, the event was virtual due to the ongoing pandemic.

This year, they are excited to welcome writers in person.

"The philosophy of the Wine Country Writer's Festival is all about helping writers of all genres, ages, levels, and interests," explain organizers Jim Jackson and Faye Arcand, both of whom are writers in media and creative writing alike.



"Our goal is to have something for all writers to not only improve their craft, hone their business know-how, but also to connect with other like-minded individuals to garner a sense of support and writing community."

The festival will include keynote speakers and presenters, a writing contest, book pitching, workshops, opportunities to network and have writing assessed by a professional writer, and more.

Early bird registration at the discounted fee of $139 is open now. The price will increase to $159 on July 1.

Find out more and register here.