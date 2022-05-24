Free parade, community barbecue Tuesday afternoon to celebrate Penticton Vees BCHL Championship

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees will be parading down Lakeshore Drive this afternoon celebrating their recent Fred Page Cup win, and fans are encouraged to join the fun.

At 4 p.m., catch the Vees with their new hardware at the S.S. Sicamous, where they will then depart eastward along the beach.

Lakeshore Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic at that time, to allow the BCHL champions to make their way down the road to Rotary Park.

There, the community is welcome to join a free barbecue plus festivities starting at 4:30 p.m.

“The players and coaches and the whole organization are so proud to represent Penticton and to be able to share this championship with the community,” says Vees coach and general manager Fred Harbinson.

“The support we’ve felt all year, but particularly during the playoffs has been immense and helped drive the team forward. We’re looking forward to hoisting the Fred Page Cup in front of all our fans.”