Fundraising BBQ planned to help Pathways Addictions Resource Centre in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay

Pathways Addictions Resource Centre is hosting a BBQ this weekend, part of their ongoing fundraising efforts to keep the doors open.

The centre lost all of its Interior Health funding in 2021, accounting for 95 per cent of its budget, and since then has reopened by offering their services for a fee.

They try to offer their counselling and addictions services for as little as possible and free when funding is available, so fundraisers such as the BBQ are a key part of their model.

The by-donation event will offer up burgers fresh from the grill between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Pathways parking lot, located at 996 Main Street.