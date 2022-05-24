Volunteers training up to test Osoyoos Lake water quality

Photo: Neil Bousquet John Gates, (second from left ) helps train new volunteers Roy Wilmin (Toque) and Diane Craig. Meanwhile, OLWQS President Birgit Arnstein (Pale Blue Jacket) chats with Brian Faltinson (red jacket), Iain Fraser and Dan Bichel.

The Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society will be able to continue its work this summer thanks to finding a new location to moor their research pontoon boat.

The boat will call the Desert Sunrise Marina home this summer, and now volunteers are busy training with new research techniques and brushing up on old skills in anticipation of a busy summer.

We are grateful for the support of Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff and Council members as well as staffers Gerald Davis and Sarah Dynneson who were instrumental in making it possible for us to moor our research boat at the Desert Sunrise Marina. The town also allows us to store our research pontoon boat on its property during the winter months. Without the town’s ongoing support, we would not have been able to conduct these important lake monitoring initiatives," said society president Birgit Arnstein.

The society and its volunteers have been testing Osoyoos Lake water quality since 1994, providing valuable information to the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Research for this summer will begin shortly, and will continue until October, testing bi-weekly for water turbidity (clarity), dissolved oxygen, temperature, pH, and specific conductivity.

The training at the Desert Sunrise Marina was undertaken by John Gates who recently received the Volunteer of the Year award from the BC Lake Stewardship Society. “We are very fortunate to have such dedicated volunteers like John who are a perfect fit for this data driven initiative that is becoming increasingly important as we all face the challenges of climate change,” said Arnstein.

Arnstein anticipates that testing will begin shortly, weather permitting.