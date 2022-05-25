Road 13 Vineyards in Oliver offering unique learning experience

Photo: Road 13 Vineyards

Anyone curious about the work that goes in to South Okanagan wine industry is welcome at a unique educational event coming this summer.

Road 13 Vineyards in Oliver has partnered with Young Agrarians to host an event with learning opportunities, plus a delicious catered meal and, of course, wine.

On Sunday, June 19, tour the newly-certified organic vineyard and learn from a soil scientist, viticulturalist, and a winemaker about how they work together to produce delicious grapes for wine making.

Topics of discussion will include a deep dive into strategies they use to promote soil health and future plans for promoting diversity, and the relationship between viticulture and winemaking and the importance of communication.

After that, enjoy a meal catered by Oliver Eats and sip the vineyard's wine.

The event runs from 4 to 7:30 p.m., and tickets are on a sliding scale between $5-$20. Any additional donations will go towards supporting new and young farmers to access educational programming in 2022 ranging from business mentorships to on-farm training, and access to land supports.

Registration closes June 12. To reserve your spot click here.