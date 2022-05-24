One dead after mobile home fire in Oliver

Photo: Contributed Oliver Fire Department at work in this file photo.

One person is dead after a Saturday afternoon mobile home fire in Oliver.

Local fire crews were called to the scene around 4 p.m. and found the trailer engulfed.

"Because of the heavy flames pushing out of all the windows, we made exterior water application," Oliver Fire Department spokesperson Rob Graham.

"And then once they were able to knock back flames, and it was safe enough to make entry into the structure that was at that point that they did find a fatality."

There is no indication at this time as to what the cause was. RCMP are now involved due to the death, and will be doing their own investigation.

The fire came just half a day after a vacant house went up in flames and closed Highway 97 for hours.

Graham said there is no belief the structure fires are related.