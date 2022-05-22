Penticton Police apprehended an “extremely combative” man under the Mental Health Act Saturday

Photo: Contributed

Penticton RCMP officers struggled to apprehend an “extremely combative” man under the Mental Health Act Saturday.

In a press release from the Penticton RCMP Sunday morning, Const. Dayne Lyons said police were asked by a physician to apprehend a man and take him to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not disclose the reason why they were asked to apprehend the man, or where in Penticton the incident took place, but Const. Lyons said the man fought with police.

“During this call for service the individual was extremely combative,” said Const. Lyons. “During the altercation he kept reaching for the officer’s service pistol, and at one point had full grasp of the handle.

“Our officer followed, and relied upon, his training to a ‘T.' At no point did the male un-holster the pistol. The officer was able to keep his pistol secure the entire time.”

Four officers were needed to subdue and apprehend the man, and Const. Lyons says neither the man nor the officers were injured.

“Our officers (as first responders), regardless of where they serve, are called to mental health related incidences with increasing frequency,” Const. Lyons said.

“We recognize that while police are often engaged, the solution to mental-health related issues requires a greater societal response.”

