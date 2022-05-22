The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a bonded pair of playful kittens to adopt

Casey Richardson

After a Penticton business took it upon themselves to run a fundraiser for the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland, their team got to a name a group of rescued kitties, which are now coming up for adoption.

COBS Bread at Riverside Village raised $5,152.00 for the rescue.

Two of the COBS Bread kittens, named Cocoa and Slicer, are a brother and sister pair looking for a home together.

"Cocoa is our little lady and Slicer are a little boy and they are looking for a home together as they are very bonded," Critteraid Animal Director Jess Byer said.

"They will be indoor only kittens, but they could learn how to do leash harnessing and of course they would enjoy their own 'catio.'"

It's been a busy kitten season for the rescue and many more young furry friends will be coming up for adoption in the next couple of months.

If you're interested in this sweet duo or learning about more of the kittens and cats available, send an email to Critteraid at [email protected]