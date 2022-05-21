The Penticton Salvation Army needs more volunteers

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Salvation Army needs volunteers to come help work in every sector that their organization runs to give to the local community.

On Friday June 10, the Salvation Army will be hosting an information session for participants to learn more about becoming a volunteer.

The organizations works through the generous amount of donations that came in from the community to run its food bank, thrift store and emergency disaster service.

The session will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit their website here or contact 250-492-6494.