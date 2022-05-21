Penticton packed with in person events for Seniors Week in June

Photo: Mike Biden Penticton firefighters serve lunch at the Seniors Drop-In Centre in 2019

There will be seven days full of events in June to support seniors reconnecting as the community emerges from COVID-19 health orders.

Seniors Week in Penticton, as proclaimed by Penticton City Council this past week, will run from June 5-11.

The City of Penticton, OneSky Community Resources, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, and South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society have partnered up once again to offer activities, celebrations, and workshops.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we want to celebrate everything seniors have contributed to our community over the last two years,” Elmie Saaltink, the chair of the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society said in a press release.

“The full week of activities and events are meant to meet the diverse interests of Penticton’s seniors and support their reconnections to each other and the community.”

The week of free activities align with this year’s theme, Seniors Reconnecting, and includes a variety of approximately 30 activities.

Some of these activities include:

An in-person conversation with Isobel Mackenzie, BC’s Seniors Advocate on opening day, Sunday, June 5 at Okanagan College

Free activities with the City’s Recreation Department at the Community Centre

A workshop with Interior Health on medical assistance in dying (MAID)

Crime prevention tips specifically for seniors with staff from the RCMP

A full day of activities at the Seniors’ Centre on June 11 to wrap up the week

The City of Penticton and BC Transit are offering free transit for those 55+ for the entire week

“After two years of hosting virtual Seniors Weeks, we are very excited to offer many in-person events,” Tina Begg, Vice President of the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre said. “The organizing committee really looks forward to seeing seniors, grandchildren, and everyone of all ages celebrate and learn more about older adults. All are welcome.”

The full schedule is available on the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society’s webpage online here.

The group of organizers is asking members of the public to share information about Seniors Week with anyone that may not have access to the internet, media, or traditional communication channels.

More information will be shared as Seniors Week approaches.