Penticton's SS Sicamous reopens to the public after 2-year closure

Photo: SS Sicamous Society

A buoyant museum on Penticton's Okanagan Lake waterfront has re-opened their doors to the public following a two-year closure, with crowds coming back in on May long weekend.

The SS Sicamous, the Okanagan’s last paddle wheeler, was retired nearly 85 years ago. It boasts a reinforced steel hull, and four decks. With 37 staterooms, one smoking room, four saloons, and a dining room, the ship could accommodate more than 300 passengers at one time.

The boat opens its doors to the public for a peek into Okanagan Lake history.

"It's exciting for everyone here and all the volunteers," Katie Pereira, administrative assistant at SS Sicamous said on getting to welcome people in again this weekend.

While the floating museum has been closed to visitors, Pereira said that they've had a steady flow of volunteers come in and out, still working on maintenance and the displays.

Changes have been made to the KVR model, as well as they display rooms, with a refurbished wheel house and upgrades to the ship's deck.

"The local history is a big thing and just to see the KVR Trail model and the look of it, it's really pretty unique," she said.

The Sicamous will continue to be open from Thursday to Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until closing after September long weekend, including stat holidays. The ship will occasionally be closed on Saturdays to host weddings.

The SS Sicamous Society is looking for to hire one student this summer for a paid historical interpreter role, helping with archival management, treating guests at the front desk, cleaning duties and looking after the gift shop and assisting with events and tours.

The role is a 40 hour work week position running from May until Aug. 31 and must go to student returning to high school or post secondary. Interested applicants can drop off a resume at the Sicamous or email to [email protected]

Admission to the SS Sicamous is $10 for an adult, $5 for a youth, with those under six admitted for free, and $8 for seniors, which is ages 55 and up. A family pack for four family members is also available for $25.

Recently, the SS Sicamous Society has been looking for volunteers to help bring the Tug Canadian National No. 6 back into upstanding conditions.

The historic ships are always looking for volunteers, which can reach out to the SS Sicamous society online here or call 250-492-0403 or email [email protected]