Man arrested after allegedly asking teens for oral sex in Penticton

Penticton RCMP arrested a man after receiving a report that he had allegedly followed two 14-year-old girls into a coffee shop on Main Street last Wednesday and asked for oral sex.

According to Const. Dayne Lyons with the Penticton RCMP, a charge approval is pending before the BC Prosecution Service.

The charge likely to be issued would be Invitation to sexual touching.

That charge involves: "Every person who, for a sexual purpose, invites, counsels or incites a person under the age of 16 years to touch, directly or indirectly, with a part of the body or with an object, the body of any person, including the body of the person who so invites, counsels or incites and the body of the person under the age of 16 years."

Lyons explained that in this type of situation, a call to 911 right at the time of the offence would be warranted and encouraged.

"Investigators would want to be on scene right away to locate any suspect or witnesses," he added.

Due to the age of the victims in this matter, no further information will be released by RCMP at this time.