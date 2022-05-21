Man faces charges after allegedly fleeing police, driving into oncoming traffic

Photo: File photo

A Penticton man is facing a couple of criminal charges after he allegedly fled from police and drove into oncoming traffic earlier this month.

In a press release from the Penticton RCMP Saturday, Const. Dayne Lyons says police attempted to pull over Nicholas Desrochers in Penticton on May 3, but Desrochers refused to pull over. Lyons did not disclose why police attempted to pull the man over.

“Police attempted a traffic stop but Desrochers fled from police at a high rate of speed,” said Const Lyons. “Desrochers was observed to run a stop sign and drive into oncoming traffic in order to evade police. Witnesses had come forward to confirm almost being struck.”

Police located Desrochers the following day and he was arrested without incident.

On May 5, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges of one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle and one count of flight while pursued by a peace officer.

Desrochers has remained in custody since his arrest. He is scheduled to next appear in court in Kelowna on May 26.