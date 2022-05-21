Young Guns Memorial Weekend back at Penticton Speedway to honour teen drivers lost in 2008 crash

Photo: Contributed

The annual Young Guns Memorial weekend is back at the Penticton Speedway.

The event honours the lives of Bobbie Wilson and Dayton Dery, young drivers who died in a winter car accident in 2008 while on their way to get car parts in Kelowna. Both were 15 years old at the time.

While the Penticton Speedway ownership has recently changed hands, the new owners at the helm are continuing the tradition.

The long weekend is packed with events, starting with gates opening Saturday at 6 p.m. with Super Trucks, Wescar Late Models, Street Stocks, Hornets, Dwarf Cars and Hit-2-Pass.

May 22, Sunday, will see Super Trucks, Street Stocks, Dwarf Cars and Hornets with spectator gates opening at 2 p.m.

The Speedway encourages all guests to arrive early to avoid crowds and ensure their spot.

For more details on the schedule and to purchase tickets