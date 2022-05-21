Kettle Valley Rail Trail temporarily closed between Tulameen and Princeton

Photo: Contributed

Unstable trail conditions have temporarily closed the Kettle Valley Rail (KVR) Trail for users between Tulameen and Princeton in the Similkameen.

The trail closure also extends from the north end of Otter Lake in Tulameen and the Coquihalla Highway.

According to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the areas impacted by the closures are considered dangerous with due to the trail conditions, washouts, landslides, and failed infrastructure.

The KVR Trail is open to all users (except equestrians) between Tulameen and the north end of Otter Lake. The equestrian exemption is due to the pre-existing condition of the trestle structure at Otter Lake in Tulameen

Registered off-road recreational vehicles (ORVs) are not permitted on roads unless otherwise posted.

For further information, visit the RDOS website here.