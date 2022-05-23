GoByBike Week registration is now open in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay

Planning for Penticton's upcoming GoByBike Week is underway, with plenty of wheels turning and gears spinning in anticipation.

GoByBike Week will be May 30 through June 5, encouraging residents to use bikes instead of cars to do everything from running errands to commuting to work or just exploring the community.

The GoByBike organization is hoping to get more people than ever to participate. Last year, more than 600 people participated and logged in their time on bikes, which added up to over 15.6 kilometres.

Registration is open to individuals or teams.

More information will be coming soon about events, sponsors and prize opportunities, but registration is available now here.