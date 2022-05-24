Pre-Candidate Workshop being held for interested members of Penticton city council or the RDOS board

Photo: Casey Richardson

Things are starting to gear up for this fall's municipal election, with the City of Penticton offering a pre-candidate workshop for those interested in local politics.

The workshop will be held Thursday, May 26 for anyone that is considering running for city council or the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Board in the 2022 General Local Election.

Participants will learn what it might be like to sit at the council table and the role of an elected official.

There will also be an opportunity to ask City and RDOS staff any questions that they may have.

The workshop starts at 5 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall.

For more information, contact the City of Penticton Chief Election Official at 250-490-2410 or email [email protected] or the RDOS Chief Election Official at 250-490-4146 or email [email protected]