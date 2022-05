Photo: Castanet Staff

The City of Penticton shared that a road closure will be in effect on Atkinson Street between Industrial Avenue West and Duncan Avenue West this week due to construction.

The closure will start on May 24 and run until May 27 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The road will be open to local traffic only.

Buses will be rerouting to Fairview Road during this time.