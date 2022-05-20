Summerland welcomes major new innovative playground

Photo: District of Summerland Summerland council kidding around.

Summerland's council and mayor had a childhood flashback Friday as they celebrated the official opening of the new Memorial Park playground.

The innovative play structure, designed by Playspace Adventures Ltd., has a variety of unique opportunities for children 2 – 12 years old that implement STEAM elements (science, technology, engineering, art and math), plus ropes, ladders, slides, steppers and play pods.

The playground had a soft opening over the weekend, thanks to more than 40 volunteers who distributed two semi-truck loads of engineered wood fibre product for the playground surfacing.

Word got out, and by the afternoon, it was full of children.

“The Memorial Park Playground Project is one of Council’s strategic priorities and we are thrilled to see it opened this week just in time for the outdoor season,” said Mayor Toni Boot.

“We look forward to seeing local and visiting families enjoy this destination play space in the heart of downtown Summerland for many years.”

The project was made possible with the help of the Summerland Kinsmen Club, Kinsmen Foundation, and Summerland & District Credit Union. The Summerland Firefighters Association and Summerland Rotary Club.

The District itself provided $250,000 to the $265,000 total project budget.

“As a local organization, Summerland Credit Union is proud to have the opportunity to partner with the District of Summerland in helping support this important project,” said Joshua McKay, Summerland Credit Union VP of marketing & communications.

“This amazing new playground that has been created is sure to be a treasured destination for families and people of all ages. It will help contribute to the growing and vibrant community for years to come.”