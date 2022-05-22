Final chance to support local grads through Penticton Secondary school Dry Grad 50/50

Photo: Pixabay

The Penticton Secondary School Dry Grad 50/50 fundraiser is down to its final hours.

Dry Grad is an annual event where graduating seniors can have an incredible time while staying safe. It is a supervised all-night party that allows the kids to end one journey and begin another in style.

The Dry Grad Committee organizes a fundraiser each year, run by parents of the graduating class and other volunteers.

This year it is a 50/50 draw, and the lucky winner will get the thrill of both helping out local students and winning up to $10,000.

Tickets are $10 each and a maximum of 2,000 will be sold.

Sales end at 5 p.m. on May 23 so don't wait. Click here to buy your tickets.