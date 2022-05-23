Penticton accounting firm offering bursaries, prizes as part of youth artist contest

Photo: Pixabay

Kids, get your creative caps on!

Long-Haggerty Roberston LLP in downtown Penticton is hosting an artist competition for young artists in the South Okanagan.

Youth are invited to submit their original art in a Harry Potter theme for a chance to win a prize in one of three categories.

The first is a $500 bursary for a Grade 12 student to go towards post-secondary education.

The second is open to Grade 1-11. The winner will get a $100 gift card for art supplies, and the runners up will get $75 and $50 respectively.

The final category is for kindergarten students, and the winner will take home a backpack filled with art supplies.

Art can be any size, shape or form, meaning paintings, sketches, sculptures and everything in between are acceptable. Submissions can be dropped off in person at Long-Haggerty Roberston in the 200 block of Main Street before Friday, June 24.

The winners will be announced on Monday, June 27, and the artwork will be on display through the end of the summer.