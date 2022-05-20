Penticton Vees' BCHL victory to be celebrated by parade, party

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton has declared Tuesday, May 24 "Vees Day" in honour of the local BCHL hockey team bringing home a championship cup.

The Vees, along with the city, are throwing a party to celebrate the victory.

"The Vees, once again, have made us all so proud of what they’ve accomplished,” says acting Mayor Judy Sentes.

“The team faced some setbacks, took them head on, refused to give up and stayed focused as a team on what they could achieve. And how they’ve achieved! Now they are the BCHL champions. They have provided us with so much excitement and enjoyment, so it’s time to return the favour to these players and give them a party they will always remember to mark their championship run.”

The "Vees Celebration" event begins with a parade down Lakeshore Drive and a party at Rotary Park which will include a free community barbecue. The parade will begin at 4 p,m. and festivities in the park start at 4:30 p.m.

“The players and coaches and the whole organization are so proud to represent Penticton and to be able to share this championship with the community,” says Vees coach and general manager Fred Harbinson.

“The support we’ve felt all year, but particularly during the playoffs has been immense and helped drive the team forward. We’re looking forward to hoisting the Fred Page Cup in front of all our fans.”

Pentictonites are encouraged to mark their calendars for this coming Tuesday and join the fun. Get you picture with the Fred Page Cup and snag an autograph from your favourite player.

Road closures are expected along Lakeshore Drive during the parade period and an upcoming service announcement will provide more details.

There will be free all-day on-street parking downtown and in city-owned lots on May 24 to encourage participation. As well, BC Transit will be free that day to encourage people to participate without travelling by vehicle.